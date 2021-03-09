Attorneys sift strong opinions, anxiety among Chauvin jurors

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One was anxious, worried about high emotion surrounding the case. One worried his family might be targeted. And one was delighted to receive her jury summons — even after learning she might wind up on the panel considering whether to convict a former police officer in George Floyd's death.

Jury selection for Derek Chauvin opened Tuesday, a grinding process during which attorneys asked the prospective jurors one by one whether they could keep an open mind, what they think of the criminal justice system, how they resolve conflicts and much more.

“I definitely have strong opinions about the case,” one woman said. "I think I can try to be impartial — I don’t know that I can promise impartiality.”

She was dismissed. So was another woman, who said she didn't understand why Chauvin didn't get up when Floyd — in a widely seen bystander video that showed Chauvin with his knee pressed on Floyd's neck — kept saying he couldn't breathe.

“That’s not fair because we are humans, you know?” she said.

Three in the pool were seated on the jury, and six others were dismissed by day's end.