Attorneys: Suspect in Indiana officer's slaying mentally ill

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a western Indiana police officer during an ambush outside an FBI field office has a history of mental health conditions, his attorneys said in court Friday.

Shane Meehan, 44, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Craig McKee in the federal courthouse in Terre Haute, where his legal counsel said Meehan has been diagnosed by doctors with several health conditions, including post-concussion syndrome, a traumatic brain injury, a seizure disorder, Parkinson’s disease, and chronic pain syndrome.

They said he was placed on permanent medical leave from his position at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute due to his medical history and that he had previously been hospitalized related to suicidal ideations.

Meehan’s attorneys also requested that prosecutors disclose interviews they conducted with Meehan’s family, in which his mental health was discussed.

Meehan is charged with premeditated murder of a federal agent in the slaying of Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who was also a federal task force agent.