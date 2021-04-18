Auction brings Hall of Famer Ted Williams to NFT market

Williams played 19 years — all for the Red Sox — missing time for the two wars before retiring at the age of 41 in 1960 with a .344 average, 521 home runs and 1,839 RBIs. He was a 19-time All-Star, two-time AL MVP and two-time triple crown winner.

Williams was also a notorious curmudgeon who derided reporters as “Knights of the Keyboard” and refused to tip his cap to the fans. But he was one of the few white players to argue for Negro Leagues players to be included in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Claudia Williams said her father might not have been an early adopter on NFTs, but he encouraged his children to keep up on the latest technology. His book “The Science of Hitting” was ahead of its time. (Williams, who died in 2002, has been frozen in liquid nitrogen at an Arizona cryonics facility in the hopes that medical advances will someday allow him to be brought back to life.)

“Daddy was so about cutting edge,” she said. “When he learned about something new, he embraced it. He might say, “... I don’t know the first thing about this NFT, but I think it’s great.' But he would learn about it, and he would love it.”

