Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open

“Chaos Walking,” meanwhile, debuted with $3.8 million. The future set film from “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman cost around $100 million to make .

Approximately 80% of the domestic market is currently allowed to operate with limited capacity. Many areas in North America are not yet fully open, including Los Angeles, and most California counties, Washington D.C., and much of Canada.

Disney is hoping to keep “Raya” in theaters throughout the spring. There are scant major family films on the schedule until early summer and the company is hoping for increased play during spring breaks and as more territories reopen.

Internationally, “Raya and the Last Dragon” earned an estimated $17.6 million from 32 territories -- the highest grossing of which was China with $8.4 million.

