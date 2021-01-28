Audit: California jobless agency's inaction led to fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment agency was warned early in the pandemic about an increase in fraudulent jobless claims yet waited four months before it made any substantive changes to its systems, according to a new audit released Thursday that blames Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for “significant missteps and inaction” that cost taxpayers at least $10.4 billion.

California State Auditor Elaine Howle said the amount of fraudulent payments is likely far higher. The agency itself this week said it's investigating another $20 billion in payments for possible fraud.

Still, officials at the Employment Development Department told investigators they believed its fraud tools “effectively identified and stopped potentially fraudulent claims.” But Howle found the state “paid almost as much to suspicious claims as it prevented.”

Newsom and agency officials have consistently blamed the fraud problems on a federal expansion of unemployment benefits whose broad eligibility requirements made it an easy target for fraud. New Employment Development Department director Rita Saenz repeated those claims in a letter responding to the audit, saying former President Donald Trump’s administration “provided insufficient support to states to address the aggressive attacks by domestic and international criminal syndicates.”