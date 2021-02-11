Audit: California should track homeless spending, set policy

It has yet to do either, she said.

“Given the magnitude of the homelessness crisis in California and the amount of funding the state and federal governments commit to combatting it, the state needs to ensure that its system for addressing problems ... is coherent, consistent, and effective,” Howle said in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature.

The auditor’s office identified at least nine state agencies spending $13 billion through 41 programs to address homelessness in the past three years. The programs included money to acquire and build new housing and relocation assistance to targeted help for certain populations, such as veterans, youth and victims of domestic violence.

But without the ability to track spending, it’s difficult to identify duplications or even to find out what works or doesn’t work, according to the report.

The social services department, for example, made $95 million available in fiscal year 2019 for financial help and housing services for people who are or about to become homeless. The same year, the housing and community development department also had $30 million available for housing relocation and stabilization services.

“As a result, there could be duplication of services between these two programs," the report noted.