Austin American-Statesman editor retires after 32 years

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The editor of the Austin American-Statesman, John Bridges, is retiring after 32 years with the newspaper, it reported Friday.

Under Bridges’ leadership, the Statesman was a three-time Texas Newspaper of the Year, and its investigative reporting has earned national recognition.

Bridges will be succeeded by Manny García who will also hold the title of vice president when he takes up his duties next month, the newspaper announced.

García currently leads ProPublica’s Austin-based investigative partnership with the Texas Tribune. Previously, he served as standards editor and East Region executive editor for the Gannett-owned USA Today Network. As such, he managed the journalism that flowed between the region's Gannett publications, including the Statesman and seven other Texas newspapers.