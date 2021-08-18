 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities: 2 dead in shooting at Indiana automotive plant
0 Comments
AP

Authorities: 2 dead in shooting at Indiana automotive plant

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A woman and her granddaughter were shot dead Wednesday after a gunman opened fire outside a central Indiana automotive plant where the women worked, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. during a shift change in the parking lot of the NHK Seating of America plant on Indiana 28 at Interstate 65 near Frankfort, according to authorities.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Ford, and a high-speed police chase ensued on Indiana 28 toward Frankfort where the suspect crashed his car in a construction zone and was arrested without further incident, Sheriff Rich Kelly told reporters. He said co-workers identified the suspect as Gary C. Ferrell II, 26, of Frankfort, who worked the day shift at the plant, and said he remained in custody pending charges.

“We were able to get him stopped within probably 45 seconds to a minute of him leaving the facility,” Kelly told reporters.

Killed were co-workers Promise Mays, 21. and her grandmother, Pamela Sled, 62, both of nearby Rossville, who were arriving for the beginning of their evening shifts, Kelly said. No motive had been determined, and it was not yet known if the women were targeted or victims of a random attack, he said.

The plant, which designs and makes seating for vehicles, opened in June. Kelly said it shut down production for the day after the shooting.

A message left Wednesday for a plant spokesperson wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News