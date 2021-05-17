Authorities: 3 arrested in taxi driver's slaying in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Three people wanted on murder charges in the death of a Georgia taxi driver last month have been arrested in Mexico and brought back to the U.S., authorities said Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain; 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell and 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega were arrested in Mexico on Saturday and are now being held at detention facilities in Texas. Stone Mountain and Austell are two Atlanta suburbs.

The three now await extradition to Georgia in connection with the death last month of taxi driver Rosanna Delgado, 37, investigators said Monday. It's unclear if any of them have lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Vega, identified only as a resident of the Atlanta suburbof Cobb County, was named by GBI as the man investigators had been previously trying to identify who they said was also linked to the killing. Like Colone and Garcia, he is charged with murder in Delgado's death.