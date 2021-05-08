Authorities: 3 dead, 2 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Three people were killed, including a suspect, and two were injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear what led to the violence on a residential street in suburban Baltimore, and neither the suspect nor the victims were immediately identified.

Around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of both a fire and active shooter in Woodlawn, Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said at a news conference.

Officers found an armed male outside and shot him, according to Stewart.

Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others, Tim Rostkowski, a county fire department spokesman, said at the news conference.

The building where the fire started as well as one adjacent to it collapsed, Rostkowski said, and a third dwelling was heavily damaged. He said during the briefing Saturday morning that the fire was still burning and a utility company was working to shut off the natural gas to the building.