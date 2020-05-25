Authorities: Bear attacks mountain biker in southern Montana
AP

  • Updated
BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — A mountain biker was attacked by a grizzly bear Monday near the southern Montana community of Big Sky, according to authorities.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen told the Billings Gazette that the man was able to walk away and find help. He was airlifted to a hospital with injuries to his face and back and is stable in critical condition.

The man, in his 60s, had likely surprised the bear after rounding a sharp corner on a trail on private property, according to the wildlife agency's initial investigation. Jacobsen said the attack did not appear to be predatory.

The trail is closed during the investigation. Authorities are not searching for the bear.

Jacobsen reminded people in bear country to carry bear spray, stay in groups, watch for signs of the animals and keep away from areas with animal carcasses.

