ATLANTA (AP) — Police say they have apprehended a man who allegedly opened fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and injuring four others Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities had swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the suspect, who fled after the shooting. Police said in a statement that the gunman, who they identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, was captured Wednesday evening. Authorities did not immediately release additional information about where Patterson was found.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. The four injured victims were also women, aged 25, 39, 56 and 71.

Police had said that Patterson’s family cooperated with investigators.

This is an update. AP’s earlier story follows below.