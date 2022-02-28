Authorities investigate shooting in California neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday in Sacramento, California, sheriff's officials said.
There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office urged people to avoid the area.
A law enforcement command post has been set up at a Home Depot nearby, the sheriff's office said on Twitter.
Additional details were not immediately available.
