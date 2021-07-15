Authorities: Wisconsin gas station shooter killed himself

CALEDONIA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin gunman who killed a 22-year-old man who was pumping gas later shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with an undercover sheriff's investigator, authorities said Thursday.

John McCarthy, 32, of Hartland, killed himself after confronting the undercover sheriff's investigator at another gas station not far away in Caledonia on Tuesday, the state Department of Justice said in revealing new details about the shooting.

The Racine County Sheriff's Department named McCarthy as the shooter earlier Wednesday.

Both McCarthy and the investigator were struck by gunfire before McCarthy fatally shot himself, the justice department said. The investigator, whose name hasn't been released, is recovering at a Racine hospital from wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening.

McCarthy lay in wait for 22-year-old Anthon Griger, of Elkhorn, as he filled up his vehicle at the Pilot Travel Center at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. The sheriff said McCarthy “executed” Griger.

Officials have not identified a motive for the shooting.