Autopsy: Deputy shot Casey Goodson Jr. 5 times in the back

U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin has said that on the day of the shooting, Meade confronted the victim outside his home after Goodson, who was not the subject of the fugitive search, drove by and waved a gun at Meade.

One witness heard Meade command the victim to drop his gun, and when he didn’t, the deputy shot him, Tobin said after the shooting. The family has said Goodson had a sandwich, not a gun, in his hand.

Even if Goodson had been carrying a gun, the family reiterated, he had a license to do so.

Officials said that a gun was recovered from the scene but have not provided further details.

“My grandson just got shot in the back when he came in the house,” Goodson’s grandmother told a dispatcher shortly after, according to 911 recordings obtained by The Associated Press. “I don’t know if he’s OK.”

Shortly after the shooting, Tobin held a press conference where he called the shooting justified, a statement he later retracted.

While Meade had been working with a U.S. Marshals task force earlier in the day, both the Marshals and the sheriff’s office later said he was on his own time when the shooting happened. Mark Collins, the deputy's attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.