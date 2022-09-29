 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Autopsy says Tennessee teacher died of gunshot wound to head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had blunt-force injuries to her leg and jaw fractures, according to the autopsy completed by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.

Fletcher was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. Sept 2. Police said her body was found Sept. 5 behind a vacant home after a massive police search lasting more than three days.

Cleotha Henderson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case. He has not entered a plea, and his lawyer has declined requests for comment.

