Avalanche at Lake Tahoe resort kills 1 skier, injures 1

Powers said a ski patrol was on scene in the rugged area almost immediately, where others at the top of the run said two skiers had been on the hill below them in an area within the ski resort's boundary.

“I know at least one of the victims was partially buried by snow," Powers said. “When you get conditions like this, there is always a risk of avalanche."

The Sierra Avalanche Center had warned of dangerous avalanche conditions for all elevations following the storm. Its website said there was “a high degree of uncertainty in regards to snowpack instability near and below treeline.”

Search and rescue crews scoured the rest of the mountain with dogs after the avalanche. Authorities did not believe there were any more victims.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Snowboarder Rex Mulvaney of Reno said he noticed some areas had been roped off and people were heading back down the mountain.

“I knew right away something was wrong," he said. “They don’t usually close something as soon as they open it, like five minutes later.”

The cause of the avalanche was under investigation. The resort said avalanche-prevention work had been performed in the area before it was opened to skiers for the day.