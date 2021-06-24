Avenatti sentencing postponed until July 9 in Nike case

Lawyers for Avenatti have argued that he's suffered enormously already after a stint behind bars last year and should serve no more than six months in prison and a year in home confinement.

In the months ahead, Avenatti faces federal fraud trials in Los Angeles and New York. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. At a Manhattan trial scheduled for January, a jury will decide whether Avenatti cheated his former client, porn star Stormy Daniels, of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a book deal she signed.

It was Avenatti's representation of Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump in 2018 that catapulted Avenatti to fame as he appeared frequently on cable television news programs.

In his written order Thursday, Gardephe also addressed a request by prosecutors that he order Avenatti to pay $1 million in restitution to Nike for attorney fees it incurred in the case. The judge ordered both sides to submit written arguments on the subject.