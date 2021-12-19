 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Average US gas price fell 6 cents to $3.41 per gallon

  • 0

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.65 a gallon, down 3 cents since Dec. 3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron cases doubling 1.5 to 3 days -WHO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News