 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon

  • 0
Economy Gas Prices

For the first time ever, the price for a gallon of regular gas in Broward County is selling at some gas stations for more than five dollars, as seen at this Mobil station in Margate, Fla., on Sunday, June, 12, 2022.

 Joe Cavaretta - member, South Florida Sun-Sentinel

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel rose 20 cents over three weeks, to $5.86 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News