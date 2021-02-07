 Skip to main content
Average US price of gas up 5 cents a gallon to $2.50
AP

Average US price of gas up 5 cents a gallon to $2.50

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 5 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.50.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase was caused by a continuing rise in crude oil prices since November.

The price at the pump is 3 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.49 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.08 in Houston.

The average price of diesel went up 5 cents over the same period to $2.75.

