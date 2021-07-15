 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baby Giraffe Stanley named after Tampa Bay Lightning Cup win
0 Comments
AP

Baby Giraffe Stanley named after Tampa Bay Lightning Cup win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is welcoming a new baby giraffe, named Stanley in honor of the Tampa Bay Lightning's second consecutive NHL championship.

The park announced on Twitter this week that Stanley was born July 7, the same day the Lightning won their final game against the Montreal Canadiens. The trophy for winning the hockey championship series is called the Stanley Cup.

Park officials said Stanley and first-time mother Angel are doing well, and they will be returned to the herd when Stanley gets a little older.

The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars last year to win the Stanley Cup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brain wave tap helps paralyzed man communicate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News