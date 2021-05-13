Back to square one? Trump decision still weighs on Facebook

The company said this week it has no updates on its plans for Trump's accounts beyond what it said last week, when it said it will review the board's decision and “determine an action that is clear and proportionate." It plans to respond to the board’s recommendations within 30 days of the decision.

Here are some of the constituents that could have strong and wildly different reactions to Facebook's ultimate decision.

USERS

Facebook has more than 2.7 billion users worldwide — most of them outside of the U.S. For most, Trump's presence or absence on the platform is unlikely to greatly influence whether they should stay or they should go. Most people remain on Facebook even if they're not entirely happy with it, studies show.

While some users are leaving Facebook — often citing the toxicity of political conversations and the platform's broader actions against hate speech and misinformation — enough are staying (and joining) for the company to report rising user numbers quarter after quarter. For those who've left, even a decision to keep Trump off the platform forever is unlikely to make a difference.