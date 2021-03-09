Bail granted for woman who used meth before stillbirth

California’s top prosecutor, Xavier Becerra, who is being considered for secretary of health and human services in the Biden administration, sent a friend of the court brief stating that the law was never meant to apply to pregnant women and urging the charges be dropped. The judge in this case has declined to do so.

In September 2019, Becker gave birth to a stillborn child she had named Zachariah Joseph Campos. The coroner's report listed toxic levels of meth as the cause of death. But one of Becker's attorneys, Dan Arshack, said the pathologist never reviewed her medical record, which included three infections that could have caused the stillbirth.

Becker had delivered three live children and had no reason to believe that meth use would cause a stillbirth, Arshack said. He declined to make Becker available for an interview.

“This was a baby she intensely wanted to have, and she remains heartbroken that it resulted in a stillbirth, like any woman who has a stillbirth,” he said, adding that the notion that she bore malice toward her child “is just prosecutorial magical thinking.”