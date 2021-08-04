Baltimore flutist fired months after social media rebuke

“Of course, there might be an issue about whether, as she claims, that record was scant or manufactured. But that’s much more of a employment law question than a free speech one. I think employers have to be very careful about whether and how they police employees’ speech, particularly outside of work. But it’s not strictly a First Amendment question," Hans said in an email.

In February, symphony officials issued a statement saying they did not “condone or support” the views expressed in Skala’s social media posts and added that her statements did not “reflect our core values or code of conduct grounded in humanity and respect.”

Skala's firing was applauded by Melissa Wimbish, an opera and contemporary singer who publicly posted leaked emails that Skala had written to BSO players after an online meeting last year.

Critics said the content of Skala's emails were racist and antisemitic, which she denies.

Among other things, Skala wrote that BSO should not publicly support the Black Lives Matter movement because it would be excessively “political,” adding that she thought it was a conspiracy led by top Democrats and supported by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.