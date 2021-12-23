 Skip to main content
Baltimore officer dies days after being shot in patrol car

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was shot while sitting in her patrol car.

The Baltimore Police Department said Thursday that Officer Keona Holley's health had been deteriorating in recent days and the family made the difficult decision to end life support. She died shortly thereafter.

Two men — Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 — have been arrested and charged in her shooting, and a second shooting soon afterward that left a man dead.

Holley, 39. was on duty in her patrol car when she was shot about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 16 in southern Baltimore.

After Holley’s shooting, police allege the two men went to a southwest Baltimore neighborhood about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away and shot and killed 38-year-old Justin Johnson.

It's not clear what prompted the shootings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

