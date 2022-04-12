 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Baltimore's top prosecutor announces reelection bid in video

  • Updated
  • 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced plans Tuesday to seek reelection as she awaits trial on federal criminal charges stemming from her purchase of two Florida vacation homes.

Mosby released a campaign video that combines aerial views of the city with her interacting with residents and a number of local and national leaders, interspersed with newspaper headlines and video excerpts. She tells viewers Baltimore has seen good days and bad days in recent years, but the one constant has been “the unwavering resilience” of the people who call it home.

The video closes with Mosby walking down a street with her family followed by a group of people applauding and standing behind a campaign banner.

Mosby was scheduled to go to trial on May 2 on charges of making false statements on financial documents to withdraw money from her retirement savings and purchase the vacation homes. A federal judge last week granted a request by Mosby to postpone the trial, now set for Sept. 19.

People are also reading…

Mosby, a Democrat who's served two terms, didn't appear as a candidate on the Maryland Board of Elections website Tuesday. Candidates have until Friday to file to enter the primary election, scheduled for July 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

An ancient earthquake in Chile sent humans running for 1,000 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News