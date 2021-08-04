Banks and energy companies pulls stocks lower on Wall Street

While China's current outbreak is relatively small, it is the worst it has had since the pandemic’s emergence in the central city of Wuhan a year and a half ago.

The Kospi in South Korea rose 1.3% to 3,280.38, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 0.9% to 26,426.55. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 3,477.22.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.4% higher at 7,503.20. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% to 27,584.08, however.

Shares rose elsewhere in Asia with the exception of Malaysia. “It may be that markets are astutely betting on rising vaccinations dampening COVID risks. But the danger is if it is merely a case of solid U.S. earnings papering over COVID risks,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank.

Corporate earnings have boosted sentiments ahead of U.S. jobs data due Friday. Roughly nine out of 10 companies on the S&P 500 index have posted earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. Over 100 more companies will announce results this week.

However, concerns are brewing over a Chinese crackdown on technology companies, Edward Moya of Oanda said.

"US-listed Chinese companies are getting battered as some investors don’t have the stomach for this regulatory shakedown,” he added.