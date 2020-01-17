Banks, communications companies lead stocks higher at midday

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points, or 0.1%, to 29,329. The Nasdaq rose slightly. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 0.1%. Markets in Europe and Asia rose.

NEW YEAR UNDERWAY: Financial markets are solidly higher just a few weeks into 2020 as trade disputes quiet down and the economic picture remains bright.

The S&P 500 is up 2.7% so far this year and technology stocks are once again leading the gains. The index finished 2019 with a sharp 28.9% gain on a surge from the technology sector.

The recent signing of a “Phase 1” deal has raised hopes on Wall Street that China and the U.S. will avoid any further escalations as they continue talking. U.S. election concerns and the ongoing impeachment of President Donald Trump have been both largely ignored by Wall Street so far.

HEAVY ANCHOR: Gap fell 1.2% after the retailer cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand, saying the move would be too costly. It also said the president and CEO of the Gap brand, Neil Fiske, is stepping down.

SHIPPING BLUES: Major shipping companies struggled in the fourth quarter because of costs and restrictions tied to the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and slower global economic growth.

Expeditors International of Washington fell 4.7% after the company warned investors about a weak fourth quarter. JB Hunt Transport Services fell 4.3% after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter profits.

