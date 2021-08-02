Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash compliant with COVID rules, source says

Former President Barack Obama will celebrate his 60th birthday this weekend with a party in Martha's Vineyard, with many COVID-19 safety protocols in place amid heightened concerns over the Delta variant, a source familiar with the planning told CNN.

The event on Friday, which will be held outside and will reportedly have roughly 700 people, will follow all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health protocols, the source said. There will be testing for guests and a COVID safety coordinator on site.

Martha's Vineyard, in Dukes County, Massachusetts, is currently designated by the CDC as an area of "moderate" COVID-19 community spread.

The CDC has only recommended mask wearing indoors for areas of "high" and "substantial" transmission, which includes nearly two-thirds of all U.S. counties.

Obama's birthday is Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Hill was first to report on the former president's big birthday bash.