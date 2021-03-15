Barbara Rickles, widow of comedian Don Rickles, dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Rickles, the widow of Don Rickles and a fictionalized target of his comic insults, died on what would have been their 56th wedding anniversary.

Her death was confirmed by spokesman Paul Shefrin, who said she died Sunday at 84 at her home in Los Angeles. The cause was non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

“They were incredibly devoted to each other. She was the perfect woman for Don and vice-versa,” Shefrin wrote on his Facebook page. In an email Monday to The Associated Press, he wrote that she knew his “take my wife” jokes “were part of the act."

A close friend, Bob Saget, tweeted: “So sad to lose the beautiful, funny, wonderful Barbara Rickles.”

A native of Philadelphia, Barbara Sklar met her future husband through his film agent, for whom she worked briefly. The Rickles married on March 14, 1965, and had two children — the actor-comedian Mindy Rickles and screenwriter-producer Larry Rickles, who died in 2011. By many accounts, the Rickles had one of the happiest marriages in show business, right up to his death in 2017, and they socialized often with another enduring Hollywood couple, Bob and Ginny Newhart.