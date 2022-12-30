Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news' first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.
Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.
Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.
During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters' exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big "get" in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.
As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, "The View." In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on "The View" to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.
Photos: Remembering Barbara Walters, 1929-2022
With New York Mayor Abraham Beame to her right, NBC newswoman Barbara Walters shows off the Person of the Year Gold Key Award, presented to her by Verne S. Atwater, President of the Avenue of Americas Association, in foreground right, at New York City's Hilton Hotel, October 22, 1975. Canadian Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources, Alastair Gillespie, center right, was presented with the Inter-American Gold Key Award. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)
SUZANNE VLAMIS
Composer Richard Rodgers, left, is embraced by NBC newswoman Barbara Walters, who recently signed a contract with ABC. They met backstage following the opening performance of "Rex," Rodgers 41st musical on April 25, 1976 at New York Theater. (AP Photo/RED)
Richard Drew
American television newscaster Barbara Walters interviews Yasser Arafat, chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization, in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 22, 1977. (AP Photo/Harry Koundakjian)
HARRY KOUNDAKJIAN
Regis Philbin, right, and Barbara Walters are seen at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday June 20, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Matt Sayles
Television journalist Barbara Walters attends the Metropolitan Opera season opening night gala performance at Lincoln Center on Monday, Sept. 22, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Evan Agostini
Kitty Dukakis, right, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, points something out to newscaster Barbara Walters Monday during a stroll through Dukakis' neighborhood at Perry Street, Brookline, Mass., September 19, 1988. This Brookline suburb of Boston is also the area Walters herself was raised as a child. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Barack Obama appears on the ABC's television show "The View" in New York, Monday, May 14, 2012. From left are, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, the president, Joy Behar, Sherri Shepherd and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Television journalist Barbara Walters attends the opening night of "A Time To Kill" on Broadway on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Andy Kropa
Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters addresses an audience at the John F. Kennedy School of Government on the campus of Harvard University, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014, in Cambridge, Mass. Walters, known over her long career for interviews with newsmakers including Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Britain's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, was a news anchor and co-host for decades. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
Former secretary of state Henry Kissinger gives a kiss to ABC ABC's newswoman Barbara Walters at the Plaza Hotel in New York, November 28, 1978, after Walters was honored with an awards from the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith. In the background left is CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite, who was also honored. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis)
SUZANNE VLAMIS
Network news correspondents Dan Rather, left, of CBS News, Tom Brokaw of NBC News and Barbara Walters, right, of ABC News, host the International Radio and Television Society Gold Medal Award for president of ABC News and Sports Roone Arledge in New York City, Wednesday night, March 10, 1983. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
Barbara Walters talks with exiled leader Jean Claude Duvalier, June 12, 1986 in his first interview since leaving Haiti. They spoke at Duvalier's rented villa in Grasse, France. (AP Photo/Jim Globus, ABC News)
Jim Globus
Television newswoman Barbara Walters is seen in this undated photograph. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Talk show host Barbara Walters, left, poses with her new co-host on "The View," Rosie O'Donnell, backstage at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 28, 2006. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
REED SAXON
Barbara Walters, shown during the "Today" broadcast on Thursday, June 3, 1976 from New York. Thursday marked Walters' last five appearance on the National Broadcasting Company Network. (AP Photo/Dave Pickoff )
Dave Pickoff
Barbara Walters shown after opening night on the ABC evening news with Anchor partner, Harry Reasoner on Oct. 4, 1976. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Barbara Walters reacts to as she stands next to Dr. Henry Kissinger at a dinner honoring the former secretary of state on May 3, 1980 by the Friars Club at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Kissinger will receive the "Man of the Year" award at this testimonial dinner in New York. (AP Photo)
AP
ABC television newscaster Barbara Walters is shown with her husband, Merv Adelson, in this November 1986 photograph. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former President Ronald Reagan and ABC's newscaster Barbara Walters walk along Madison Avenue in New York City, Monday, Nov. 13, 1989. Walters is interviewing Reagan for a television special. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)
FRANKIE ZITHS
ABC News? presenter Barbara Walters poses with Dr. Jack Kevorkian, of Royal Oak, Mich., with a face mask connected to a tank. This is similar to a machine Kevorkian has used in assisting 15 suicides in Mich., since 1991. Walters interviewed Kevorkian in Dearborn, Mich., Wednesday, March 11, 1993 for a segment of 20/20 television magazine show, which will air Friday. (AP Photo)
AP
ABC News Correspondent Barbara Walters, Creator, Co-Host and Executive Producer, "The View" speaks at the Governor and First Lady's Conference on Women and Families titled "Women as Architects of Change: Lessons on Leadership, Activism and Family" as Billie Jean King, Co-Founder, World TeamTennis looks on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2005, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
CHRIS CARLSON
Singer Jessica Simpson, center, joins "The View" co-hosts Rosie O'Donnell, left, Barbara Walters, second from left, Joy Behar, second from right, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck during the taping of the first show of the 10th season of the ABC women's chat show Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2006 in New York. The show began its 10th season with O'Donnell joining the returning Behar, Hasselbeck and Walters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MARY ALTAFFER
**FILE**Rosie O'Donnell, left, gets a high five from co-hosts Barbara Walters as O'Donnell joined the cast for the taping of the first show of the 10th season of the ABC talk show, "The View" on Sept. 5, 2006 in New York. O'Donnell is in the midst of a war of words with Donald Trump. There are questions about how Walters feels about the latest uproar. Especially since this year's departure of Meredith Vieira led Walters to seek out O'Donnell. Walters was on vacation Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006, and unavailable for comment, a show spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MARY ALTAFFER
Barbara Walters speaks with a neighbor during a luncheon in New York, Thursday, April 17, 2008, featuring California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg hosts annual luncheon to discuss his political agenda. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
Barbara Walters, right, with Princess Caroline of Monaco shown in 1985. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!