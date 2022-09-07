Barr joins critics of judge's 'special master' order; Obamas return to White House; plus our latest Senate rankings

A roundup of the latest news in politics:
HIGHLIGHTS
- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is facing sharp criticism following her decision this week to grant a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team for an independent arbiter to review documents obtained during an FBI search of his Florida property last month.
- Former Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday said the decision by a Florida judge to grant former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago is "deeply flawed" and urged the Justice Department to appeal it.
- Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will visit the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits -- marking the return of a Washington tradition last celebrated 10 years ago.
- Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins in November.
- In the battle for the Senate: A surprising race to watch in Utah; Mehmet Oz, Pat Toomey call on John Fetterman to debate in Pennsylvania; Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker creep closer to possible debates in Georgia. Scroll to the end of the roundup for our latest ranking of Senate races this November.
