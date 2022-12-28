 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bats plunge to ground in cold in Texas, saved by incubators, fluids

  • Updated
The bats have been kept separate as they recover from hypothermic shock due to the freeze. Now, they'll be released near where they were originally found.

HOUSTON (AP) — Hundreds of bats lost their grip and plunged to the pavement underneath a bridge in Houston after going into hypothermic shock during the city's recent cold snap, according to wildlife rescuers who saved them by administering fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.

The Mexican free-tailed bats that roost at Houston's Waugh Bridge went into shock when temperatures plunged below freezing last week, the Houston Humane Society said in a Facebook video.

Winter Weather Bats

Mary Warwick, wildlife director for the Houston Humane Society, holds a Mexican free-tailed bat on Tuesday as it recovers from last week's freeze in Houston.

The society's Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescued hundreds of bats from beneath the bridge, along with another group of bats elsewhere in the Houston area that also went into hypothermic shock, said center director Mary Warwick. She said some were recuperating in dog kennels in the attic of her home. Nearly 700 of the estimated 1,500 rescued bats were set to be released back into the wild on Wednesday, she said.

The humane society is now working to raise money for facility upgrades that would include a bat room, Warwick added.

"That would really help in these situations where we continue to see these strange weather patterns come through," she said. "We could really use more space to rehabilitate the bats."

