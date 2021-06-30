Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building

Steffes' firefighters stopped using water on the blaze minutes after they arrived when they discovered the batteries because water and firefighting foam can cause batteries to explode. And he said while he has heard some ideas on how to battle the blaze — road salt has been suggested — he won't send crews to battle the fire because of the unknowns about what's inside.

“I don't know 100% what was stored in that building, only what they're telling us what was stored in that building,” he said.

Further, Steffes said that while his department and other agencies have fought fires at buildings that contain lithium batteries, he had thus far found nobody with fires that involve so many batteries. He said the battery explosions overnight could be heard across the city.

The mayor said the city didn't know the building was being used to store batteries until it caught fire, and that he knows very little about the company that owns them.

“The name of the company is Superior Battery ... and we didn’t know they existed until yesterday afternoon,” said Brown. Apparently nobody else at City Hall did either, because there's no record of a business license or any communication between the company and any city department, he said.