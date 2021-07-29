Because of virus, survey detailing American life is cut back

The American Community Survey launched in 2005 as a substitute for the census' long-form questionnaire which had been sent out to about a sixth of all U.S. households during the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The long-form census questionnaire asked dozens of detailed questions about residents' social, economic and housing situations. The short form, which was basically what every U.S. household got during last year's census, asks fewer than 10 questions.

The idea behind the American Community Survey one-year estimates was to give researchers and policy makers up-to-date yearly information about every place with a population of 65,000 people or more without having to wait every 10 years for the next census.

Like census data, the American Community Survey numbers help determine the distribution of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal spending. The census figures, however, also are used to determine how many congressional seats each state gets in a process known as apportionment and for drawing congressional and legislative districts.

The apportionment figures from the census were released in April, and the numbers used for redistricting are expected to be made public next month.