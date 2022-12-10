Before a trade could be made for Brittney Griner, Viktor Bout had to leave Southern Illinois

MARION — When plans were being made to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner, negotiations were taking place far from Southern Illinois. But to get the trade accomplished, Bout’s journey would begin in Marion.

Bout, also known as the "Merchant of Death," was convicted in 2011 on terrorism charges. Prosecutors said he was ready to sell up to $20 million in weapons, including surface-to-air missiles to shoot down U.S. helicopters. When they made the claim at his 2012 sentencing, Bout infamously shouted: "It's a lie!"

Bout steadfastly proclaimed his innocence, saying he was a legitimate businessman who didn't sell weapons.

For the past 10 years, Bout was being held in the U.S. Penitentiary in Marion. He had been there since June of 2012. He was scheduled to be released in 2029.

“They simply woke me up and told me to gather my belongings,” Bout told the Associated Press, referring to the U.S. prison officials in Marion. “They didn’t provide any special information but I understood the situation that was unfolding.”

Because Bout was being held in the Marion penitentiary, the first part of his journey to freedom began at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

“Bout did fly out on Wednesday,” Doug Kimmel, airport director, said.

Kimmel explained that Midwest Aviation takes care of private aircraft coming into the airport. They are not required to provide advanced notice of their flight plans.

Historically speaking, federal prisoners come and go without notice to the airport.

Kimmel said it was his understanding that Bout left Marion about midday on Wednesday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the official swap took place on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, and Russian TV showed video of Bout in a private jet, getting his blood pressure checked and speaking with his family over the phone. It later showed his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, with his wife and mother hugging him.

Among the inmates in the Marion penitentiary, there are foreign terrorists, domestic terrorists, members of organized crime, and other notable criminals. They have included Pete Rose and John Gotti, among many others.

