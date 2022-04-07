Behind the Headlines: The problems with Virginia's aging school buildings

Teri Barr is talking with David McGee, a staff writer with the Herald-Courier in Bristol, Virginia.
David dove into a recent report which shows half of the public schools in Virginia are more than 50 years old, and in Bristol, Virginia, six of the seven schools are even older, including the one that is 107 years old.
School leaders and lawmakers have blamed the aging buildings issue on budget cuts, but David’s work reveals even bigger problems like student safety, the lack of handicapped accessibility, and even basic routine maintenance.
More from David McGee:
