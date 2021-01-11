Belarus leader defends hosting hockey worlds, ridicules US

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko defended his country’s ability to host this year’s hockey world championships on Monday by ridiculing the United States following the violent attack at the Capitol.

The authoritarian leader met with International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel for talks amid calls to move the world championships following mass protests against Lukashenko’s rule.

He told Fasel that the protests would not make it unsafe for Belarus to host the tournament, and compared his country with the United States, where supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol last week.

“In our country, protesters and other dissatisfied people don’t storm government agencies and capitols,” Lukashenko said. “We have a completely normal situation from the perspective of the development of democratic processes.”

Belarus is scheduled to co-host the world championships with Latvia in May and June, but the opposition in the country has called for a boycott and the Latvian government has said it wants Belarus to be replaced.

At his meeting with Fasel, Lukashenko embraced his guest and also offered to host the entire tournament without Latvia and said it would be “the best world championship in history.”