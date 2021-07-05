Bellicose ex-governor LePage launches another run in Maine

He cut taxes, enacted welfare reductions, paid back millions in Medicaid debt to the state’s hospitals and overhauled the pension system.

His policies were often overshadowed by public gaffes by the man who described himself as “Trump before there was Trump.”

He made headlines by telling the Portland chapter of the NAACP to “to kiss my butt,” worrying about asylum seekers spreading the “ziki fly” and suggesting out-of-state drug dealers were impregnating “young white” girls. He left an expletive-lade message for a Democratic lawmaker and proclaimed that another foe gave it to the people “without providing Vaseline.”

It’s unclear how much appetite there is for that style after four years of Trump, who lost his reelection bid. But Trump won one electoral vote in Maine last November, underscoring his popularity in rural Maine.

LePage bid adieu to his home state after leaving office, announcing he was moving to Florida where there was no income tax. He registered to vote there, but moved back to his home state last year. He now lives in Edgecomb.

LePage sometimes blamed his scrappy style on his upbringing in Lewiston, where he said he got pushed around while homeless at age 11.

“I learned one thing very early on in life: If you turn the other cheek, it hurts,” he once told Maine Public.

