 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Bells toll, tributes pour in for Tutu; director of 'Dallas Buyers Club' dies; NFL Week 16 recap

  • 0

Today is Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Santa delivered on the heavy rain and snow as well as record warmth for the holidays. Will it last into New Years? CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the numbers and forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

South Africa Obit Tutu

A woman is comforted outside the historical home of Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. 

Cape Town bells toll to honor Archbishop Desmond Tutu's life

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Bells rang at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a day after his death at age 90.

The bells at the cathedral, where Tutu urged South Africans of all races to work together against apartheid, will toll for 10 minutes at noon for five days to mark Tutu's life.

“We ask all who hear the bells to pause their busy schedules for a moment in tribute to Archbishop Tutu,” said the current Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

People are also reading…

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Obit Jean Marc Vallée

Jean-Marc Vallée arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards honoring Reese Witherspoon at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on Oct. 30, 2015, in Los Angeles.

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.

His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

***

Steelers Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a touchdown pass during the first half during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. 

NFL Week 16 recap: Chiefs, Cowboys, Buccaneers clinch division titles

Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle caught two of the TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 on Sunday to clinch their sixth consecutive AFC West title.

Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score and Dallas celebrated clinching the NFC East title before kickoff with a rout of Washington.

Tampa Bay won its first NFC South title since 2007 when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a rout of Carolina.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec. 27

Cape Town bells to toll in honor of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Cape Town bells to toll in honor of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  • By ANDREW MELDRUM - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Bells will ring at midday Monday from St. George's Anglican Cathedral in Cape Town to honor Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tu…

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

  • By BRYAN GALLION and PAUL WISEMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping.

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
National
AP

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
National obituaries
AP

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
National obituaries
AP

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

  • Updated
  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76.

NFL Week 16 recap: Chiefs, Cowboys, Buccaneers win division titles
Professional
AP

NFL Week 16 recap: Chiefs, Cowboys, Buccaneers win division titles

  • Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, Byron Pringle caught two of the TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-10 on Sunday to clinch their sixth consecutive AFC West title.

NFL Today, Week 16
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

NFL Today, Week 16

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SCOREBOARD

2 more college football bowl games canceled because of Covid-19

2 more college football bowl games canceled because of Covid-19

  • By Wayne Sterling, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Two more college football bowl games have been canceled due to Covid-19 illnesses within the Boston College and University of Virginia program…

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Ravens Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd (83) does a flip following a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 27

Today in history: Dec. 27

In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Dec. 27

Today in sports history: Dec. 27

In 1964, the Cleveland Browns break out after a scoreless first half with 17 points in the third quarter and defeat the Baltimore Colts 27-0 f…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News