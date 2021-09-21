Beloved 'Sex and the City' actor Willie Garson dies at 57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's friend on TV's “Sex and the City" and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” Nathen Garson wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.”

“You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known," his son added.

No details of his death were released. Messages seeking comment from his representatives weren't immediately returned.

Garson portrayed Blatch, a talent agent and the devoted and stylish best male friend to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie for six seasons. He reprised the role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had been filming an upcoming series revival for HBO Max called “And Just Like That.”

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, expressed her sorrow in a tweet.

“We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life," she wrote. “He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always."