Bernice King: Racial justice activism must focus on strategy

But when asked what advice Vivian would have given to Black Lives Matter protesters today, Bernice King was blunt: “Respect the power of strategy.”

“We aren’t stopping to strategize, organize, mobilize and put together a strategy," she said. King and Vivian knew that “the power of nonviolence is the most potent weapon that any people who are oppressed can use,” but they also realized that people had to see success to believe in it.

“Daddy understood that people were really tired and incensed at what was happening, but we weren’t getting any victories," she said. “He brought to this movement a strategy of nonviolence that brought people to victories,” first with the boycott that ended segregation on city buses in Montgomery, Alabama, and then in other carefully planned acts of civil disobedience across the South.

“What we need now is some victories,” she said, pointing to the conviction of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. “It was a small piece. We need more victories.”

Young, 89, also shared his fears, saying “I’m probably more concerned right now than I’ve ever been before in all my life.”