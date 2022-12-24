Bethlehem celebration lifts spirits; pope has reminder for Christians; Santas surfing in frigid Florida. Christmas coverage around the world.

A roundup of Christmas headlines around the world:

***

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked a merry Christmas on Saturday, with thousands of visitors descending upon the traditional birthplace of Jesus as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism is the economic lifeblood of this town in the occupied West Bank, and for the past two years, the pandemic kept international visitors away.

This year, visitors are back, hotels are full and shopkeepers have reported a brisk business in the runup to the holiday. Although the numbers have not reached pre-pandemic levels, the return of tourists has palpably raised spirits in Bethlehem.

“We are celebrating Christmas this year in a very much different way than last year,” said Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah. “We're celebrating Christmas with pilgrims coming from all over the world.” Read the full story here:

***

Pope on Christmas: Jesus was poor, so don't be power-hungry

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable, Pope Francis rebuked those “ravenous” for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve homily decrying war, poverty and greedy consumerism.

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis presided over the evening Mass attended by about 7,000 faithful, including tourists and pilgrims, who flocked to the church on a warm evening and took their place behind rows of white-robed pontiffs.

Francis drew lessons from the humility of Jesus’ first hours of life in a manger. Read the full story here:

***

US officials: COVID, bomb cyclone won't slow Santa's travels

The U.S. military agency known for tracking Santa Claus as he delivers presents on Christmas Eve doesn’t expect COVID-19 or the “ bomb cyclone ” hitting North America to affect Saint Nick’s global travels.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is responsible for monitoring and defending the skies above North America.

But the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based agency also runs the NORAD Tracks Santa service, which allows people to follow his Christmas journey through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app. Read the full story here:

***

Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida's central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state.

Parts of the Florida Panhandle had wind chills that dipped into the single digits on Saturday morning, and interior parts of central Florida had temperatures plunging as low as 27 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 2.7 Celsius degrees).

“It's a frigid start to your #ChristmasEve across the area,” the National Weather Service in Tallahassee tweeted. Read the full story here:

***

PHOTO GALLERY

Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world Beautiful photos of Christmas markets around the world Old Town Square, Prague Dresden, Germany Budapest, Hungary Berlin, Germany Munich, Germany Vienna, Austria Strasbourg, France Paris, France Nuremberg, Germany London, England Trier, Germany Rostock, Germany Cologne, Germany Krakow, Poland Salzburg, Austria Siena, Italy Helsinki, Finland Brussels, Belgium Toronto, Canada New York, New York Oslo, Norway Zagreb, Croatia Frankfurt, Germany Erfurt, Germany Annaberg-Buchholz, Germany