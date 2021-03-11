BetMGM offering special sport bets at Buffalo Wild Wings

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — BetMGM is offering special sports betting products to customers who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in six states starting Thursday in what the companies say is a first-of-its-kind niche in customized sports betting.

The casino company is launching a new feature of its app called Blazin' Bets in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia. It uses geolocation technology to target people who are physically inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and offers them betting products not available to other customers.

“The idea of merging the digital world with the physical world is central to our brand,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM's chief revenue officer.

David Schwartz, a gambling historian with the University of Nevada Las Vegas, said similar deals could be in the offing with other companies.

“This partnership makes it clear that MGM — and I doubt it is alone here — is looking to expand its footprint in a time when visiting casino resorts isn’t necessary to gamble,” he said. “I think that this is a glimpse into the kinds of partnerships we will see as physical locations try to leverage sports betting in a digital era.”