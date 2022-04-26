Beverly Bell shunned the spotlight. Her tragic death at the brink of Niagara Falls was watched around the world

On the afternoon of Dec. 8, frantic text messages and phone calls began to spread among a group of active and retired teachers from Lafayette High School and P.S. 65 in Buffalo.

This was hours after an international audience had watched, captivated, as a Coast Guard rescue swimmer dangling from a helicopter pulled a woman from a vehicle lodged in the raging Niagara River, just yards from the brink of the American Falls, and carried her in bracing winds to the riverbank.

Now, colleagues were asking each other in disbelief:

Was that Miss Bell who went into the water?

Amanda Jordan, who taught English to refugee students at P.S. 65 with Bell, tried reaching her friend.

“I knew when Miss Bell didn’t answer her phone that that’s what happened,” Jordan said in an interview.

Authorities determined a 69-year-old Williamsville woman drowned after intentionally driving into the river but otherwise have shared little about her and declined to reveal her name.

A police report released in response to a public-records request, along with interviews with family and former colleagues, offer previously untold details about the victim and that day's events.

Beverly C. Bell is described as a bright, talented musician who grew up downstate and later taught French, Spanish and English as a second language here for 20 years.

At an age when many peers are long retired, Bell continued teaching through the Covid-19 pandemic before going on medical leave last fall.

An only child who never married or had children, Bell had suffered health issues. But friends and family don’t understand what led her to steer her sedan into the river on that frigid morning.

And they struggle to reconcile their warm memories of Bell in life with the painfully public way she died.

“Things had to have been impossible for her to bear,” said Patricia Laing, who taught with Bell for several years. “I just, I just can't imagine.”

Long Island to Buffalo

Bell's mother, Wavie Maye Cook, moved to this country from Canada after marrying Edward Bell, who worked for the Long Island Rail Road, said Geoffrey Drew-Brook, a first cousin of Bell’s.

Drew-Brook remembered her regular visits to Canada and the occasional trips his Canadian contingent made to visit Bell’s family and spend time on Long Island’s beaches.

“She liked playing with the younger cousins. And she was also very active on the piano,” said Drew-Brook, who was six years younger than the cousin known as "Cheri" for her middle name, Cheryl.

Drew-Brook said he doesn’t know when she moved to Western New York. Records show she lived on East Spring Street in Williamsville.

Bell began teaching in Buffalo in 2001, according to district records.

She initially taught French and Spanish but transitioned to English as a new language – primarily working with refugee students.

Bell spent many years as a substitute and that’s one reason she kept teaching into her late 60s, colleagues said.

A quiet talent

The longest stretch of Bell’s time with the district was spent at Lafayette and, most recently, at P.S. 65, the Roosevelt Early Childhood Center, in Riverside.

“She was quirky. A lot of quirks. But she was also very intelligent and talented, especially with music,” said Alyssa Wallace, who taught English as a new language with Bell at Lafayette. Her colleague shunned the spotlight but, Wallace said, “everyone knew Beverly.”

On one occasion, Laing and Bell were in a classroom during a planning period at Lafayette when a skeptical colleague asked Bell if she really could sing.

Challenged, Bell launched into a beautiful rendition, in the original French, of “Dominique,” a 1963 hit by the performer known as the Singing Nun, Laing recalled, stunning their colleague.

“She was not a joiner. She was kind of a quiet person,” said Laing, who worked with Bell from around 2011 to 2015 and remembered anxiety that drove Bell to arrive at school 90 minutes early.

During the pandemic, when classes shifted online, Jordan invited Bell to her Town of Tonawanda home, where she helped Bell teach virtually.

“It was an adventure, I'll say that,” said Jordan, who was decades younger but considered Bell – always “Miss Bell,” not “Beverly” – a friend.

Jordan said Bell didn’t like to cook, loved showing off clothes she bought on sale at Macy’s and occasionally purchased stuffed animals to give to her elementary-age students.

“She taught me a lot and I taught her a lot,” said Jordan, recalling Bell’s flashes of wit.

Recent health concerns

In mid-September, Bell hurt herself when she fell, or fainted, in a bathroom at P.S. 65, Jordan said, badly injuring her hip.

This came on top of other health issues Bell developed in recent years, friends said, including vision problems and a diabetes diagnosis that prompted her to throw all sugary items out of her apartment.

Bell went out on medical leave and moved into Beechwood Continuing Care for rehabilitation to try to return to the classroom, friends said.

“To be honest with you, she should have retired,” Laing said. “But she did not want to retire. She wanted to keep teaching.”

Drew-Brook said he had talked to his cousin several times in November. He said he was aware of some of her health issues but Bell didn’t seem overwhelmed by any of it.

On Dec. 6, Bell called to ask Jordan to take a day off from work to ferry her from Beechwood to a medical appointment. Jordan’s husband and mother ended up taking her.

Before they left, an employee at Beechwood urged them to take Bell directly from the rehab unit to the appointment and back again – even if Bell asks to stop somewhere else, Jordan recalled.

This instruction sticks in Jordan’s mind given what happened two days later.

Retracing her steps

A State Park Police incident report shows that a friend of Bell’s, whose name is redacted, had picked Bell up from Beechwood about 8:35 a.m. Dec. 8 to take her to another medical appointment.

Afterward, this friend – who wasn't Jordan – took Bell to her apartment. The friend went inside to get clothes and mail for Bell, presumably to take to Beechwood, while Bell remained in the friend’s vehicle.

By the time the friend returned, around 10:30 a.m., Bell had driven off in her own car and was gone.

Bell’s car wasn't spotted again until 11:45 a.m., when a witness saw it in downtown Niagara Falls, with its trunk open, near the Seneca Niagara Casino and about to enter Niagara Falls State Park. Police found no evidence she had been inside the casino.

Witnesses did not see the vehicle enter the river, but investigators found tire tracks in the snow on the riverbank, between the Goat Island pedestrian and vehicle bridges, with no skid marks or other indications Bell tried to stop.

The responding officer found Bell’s 2018 Toyota Camry sedan in the rapids, about 60 yards from the brink. Witnesses said they saw at least one woman yelling for help in the car.

Officials, after determining it wasn’t safe to attempt a rescue from shore, called in a Coast Guard rescue copter from Detroit, setting up the scene replayed on social media and on the news around the world.

Park Police said she had drowned before the swimmer reached Bell, who had an iPhone, a bank card and medical discharge papers on her. Three days later, her vehicle was swept over the Falls in a windstorm.

Hard to understand

Drew-Brook said Park Police called him as a family contact to inform him of Bell’s death.

“I was shocked, and so were the rest of the cousins,” Drew-Brook said. “We just didn’t see that coming.”

All these months later, friends and family say they’re still grappling with Bell’s death. She did not leave a suicide note.

“I couldn’t imagine her doing that because she was scared of a lot of things,” Wallace said. “So I couldn’t imagine her, like, willing herself to do that.”

Celia Spacone, coordinator of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County, said suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States but the rate declined from 2019 to 2020.

This trend, also seen in Erie County, might appear counterintuitive, Spacone said, given the myriad pandemic-induced personal and professional stresses.

But, she said, she suspected more people grew comfortable discussing mental health concerns and reaching out for help.

Loved ones tend to look for one specific trigger for a suicide attempt but, Spacone said, “It’s usually multifaceted and very complex.”

Jordan, in hindsight, pointed to her friend’s lingering concerns about her health.

She recalled Bell telling her: “I tried praying. I tried going to the doctors. Nobody can tell me what's wrong. I don't understand.”

Jordan remembered her friend as stubborn, once she made up her mind, but she still wonders about Bell’s intentions.

“I'm not even sure If she knew what she wanted to do, as she did it,” Jordan said. “She could have just, in frustration, hit the gas and really didn't mean it.”

Drew-Brook is left to plan a memorial service for his cousin that should take place later this spring or early summer.

“It just doesn't make any sense,” he said.

Anyone contemplating self-harm can call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

