Today is Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Feb. 6
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. It toppled hundreds of buildings and killed more than 1,300 people. Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area. On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued. Turkey's president said Monday that at least 912 people were killed. The death toll in government-held and opposition areas of Syria numbers several hundred more.
Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Beyoncé won her 32nd award Sunday, breaking a 26-year-old record. But as in years past, the album of the year honor eluded her. Styles took home three awards Sunday. Still, Beyoncé stands alone on her Grammy throne, surpassing surpassed the late composer Georg Solti with her 32nd career win. She thanked her husband Jay-Z and her family for supporting her. Bad Bunny opened the Grammy Awards with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table.
China has accused the United States of indiscriminate use of force in shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, saying it seriously damaged both sides’ efforts to stabilize Sino-U.S. relations. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng says he lodged a formal complaint with the U.S. Embassy over the use of military force on the balloon. Xie repeated China's insistence that the balloon was an unmanned Chinese civil airship that blew into U.S. airspace by mistake. He called the U.S. response an overreaction that “seriously violated the spirit of international law.” The presence of the balloon above the U.S. dealt a severe blow to already strained U.S.-Chinese relations.
The Biden administration has offered to brief congressional leaders on its investigation into the classified documents found in the private possession of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. That's according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday. A briefing could come as soon as this week. But it may not meet bipartisan demands from lawmakers who say they have ongoing national security concerns. Any briefing isn't expected to include direct access to the documents that were seized.
Pope Francis has made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan. He celebrated Mass before an estimated 100,000 people to close out an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war. In his homily Sunday, Francis begged for South Sudanese people to lay down their weapons and forgive one another. His message aimed to revive hopes in the world’s youngest country, which gained independence from the majority Muslim Sudan in 2011 but has been beset by civil war and conflict. The pope has departed the country after being seen off by the president.
Victims, detectives and federal agents are expected to speak in court Monday before a Las Vegas-area judge decides whether to grant bail to a former “Dances With Wolves” actor. That's because Nathan Chasing Horse's public defenders invoked his right to a detention hearing last Thursday during his first court appearance. The lawyers cited Nevada case law that requires prosecutors to present convincing evidence that a defendant should be in custody before trial. The 46-year-old is accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult during a period spanning two decades. He faces multiple felonies in Nevada but hasn't been formally charged in the case.
Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan, has died. He was 79 and had been in declining health. The general ruled Pakistan after his 1999 coup through tensions with India, an atomic proliferation scandal and an Islamic extremist insurgency until ultimately stepping down in 2008 while facing a possible impeachment. His later life saw him live in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012. The Pakistani Consulate in Dubai confirmed his death and said diplomats were providing support to his family. The military also paid tribute to him.
Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” has died. He was 86. The New York Times first reported his death and his son confirmed it Sunday to The Associated Press. He died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot. He was born May 23, 1936.
Martin Truex Jr. won NASCAR’s return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for its season-opening exhibition race. Truex took the lead with 25 laps to go in the Busch Light Clash, a 150-lap race that was moved last year to the Coliseum as NASCAR built a temporary quarter-mile track in a bold attempt to try something new. NASCAR knew it was going to be difficult to duplicate the success of last year's race in its return to the Coliseum and Sunday night's racing wasn't great: there were 25 cautions and laps under yellow didn’t count. There were only five cautions in last year’s race.
Kirk Cousins threw three touchdowns passes Sunday to rally the NFC to a 35-33 victory over the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games and end that conference’s five-game losing streak. Cousins completed 15 of 19 passes for 150 yards in the third and final flag football game of the NFL’s reformatted all-star game. His AFC counterpart, Derek Carr, was 6 of 12 for 104 yards, two TDs and an interception. Based on the earlier flag games and skills competitions, the AFC took a 21-15 lead into the final flag game.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1952, Britain’s King George VI, 56, died at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England; he was succeeded as monarch by his 25-year-old elder dau…
In 1990, Brett Hull of the St. Louis Blues scores his 50th goal, making him and his father, Bobby Hull, the only father-son combo in NHL histo…
