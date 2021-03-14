Beyoncé ties Alison Krauss' record of 27 wins at Grammys

While Beyoncé is set to have a historic night, history could repeat itself and she could be shut out of winning a top award — a common occurrence for R&B and rap artists throughout Grammy history. Of her 27 wins, only one has been for one of the big four Grammys, song of the year. She has lost album of the year three times and record of the year five times.

Jay-Z has never won a top award, and he and his wife join a list of mostly Black performers who have been restricted to wins in the rap and R&B categories, including Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Drake, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and more.

This year The Weeknd was the one who was snubbed. Despite having the biggest hit of 2020 with “Blinding Lights” and a top-selling, multi-hit album, he didn’t earn any nominations. He’s won three Grammys so far — only in the R&B categories — but he’s vowed to boycott the Grammys because he doesn’t agree with how the Recording Academy selects its winners.

There was some hope at the 2021 show though: R&B singer H.E.R. won song of the year for her protest anthem “I Can’t Breathe,” and it became one of the rare R&B songs to win the top prize. Another track about the Black experience – Anderson Paak’s “Lockdown," released on Juneteenth – also won a Grammy, picking up best melodic rap performance.