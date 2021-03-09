Bezos plans to spend $10 billion by 2030 on climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to spend the $10 billion he invested in the Bezos Earth Fund by 2030, the fund’s new CEO said Tuesday.

Since Bezos announced the fund in February 2020, little has been revealed about how it would be used combat the climate crisis.

Andrew Steer was named as the fund's CEO on Tuesday, and in a series of tweets, he offered a few details, including that Bezos' “goal is to spend it down between now and 2030.” That would work out to a pace of more than a $1 billion a year.

“The Earth Fund will invest in scientists, NGOs, activists, and the private sector to help drive new technologies, investments, policy change and behavior,” Steer tweeted. “We will emphasize social justice, as climate change disproportionately hurts poor and marginalized communities.”

Steer, who had been the president and CEO of the environmental nonprofit the World Resources Institute, is the Bezos Earth Fund’s first president and CEO.