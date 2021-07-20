Bezos set to launch in his Blue Origin rocket; GOP to block jobs bill for now; Bucks get their shot

Today is Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: Billionaire Jeff Bezos prepares to take his own Blue Origin rocket into space this morning; Republicans plan to block procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill; and the Milwaukee Bucks eye history in tonight's Game 6 of NBA Finals.
TOP STORIES
Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people
VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board.
The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon on Tuesday will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. He’ll launch from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off with its eclectic group of passengers on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
***
Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills.
But a Wednesday deadline set by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the bipartisan infrastructure bill was in doubt as Republicans signaled they would block a procedural vote, for now, while details are still being worked out. Senators are wrangling over how to pay for the new spending in the $1 trillion package of highway, water system and other public works projects.
At the same time, Democrats are developing the particulars of a separate bill that would invest a stunning $3.5 trillion nationwide across Americans' lives — with support for families, education, climate resiliency and other priorities that they aim to ultimately pass with solely Democratic support.
***
History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance
MILWAUKEE (AP) — High atop the outside of Fiserv Forum — way above even a leaping Giannis Antetokounmpo's reach — blares the Bucks' postseason motto.
“HISTORY IN THE MAKING” it reads, a sign and a situation that's now impossible to ignore.
And yet, that's exactly what the Bucks are trying to do.
They can indeed make history Tuesday night as Milwaukee's first NBA champion since 1971. But the Bucks have to resist thinking about what happens if they beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.
***
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, signaling that Republicans will participate in the investigation that they have staunchly opposed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A police official who has run large departments in Maryland and Virginia has been selected as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in a violent rage, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday ordered the State Department to create a working group to review U.S. remittance policy to ensure that money that Cuban Americans send home makes it directly into the hands of their families without the regime taking a cut.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday rejected an accusation by Washington and its Western allies that Beijing is to blame for a hack of the Microsoft Exchange email system and complained Chinese entities are victims of damaging U.S. cyberattacks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised King Abdullah II of Jordan as a stalwart ally in a “tough neighborhood” as the two leaders huddled at the White House on Monday, a meeting that came at a pivotal moment for both leaders in the Middle East.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric reported to California utility regulators that its equipment may have been involved in the sta…
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — The 18-year old pilot of a banner plane made an emergency landing Monday on a bridge in southern New Jersey, snarling traffic but causing no injuries, authorities said.
FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Skippy the yellow kangaroo with green paws was affixed to the first base dugout railing, watching the Australia Spirit…
TOKYO (AP) — An American gymnast and a Czech beach volleyball player were added to the tally Tuesday of people accredited for the Tokyo Olympi…
Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar…
In 1980, Tom Watson wins the British Open by four strokes over Lee Trevino. See more sports moments from this date:
